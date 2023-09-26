Box office! Jawan is all set to surpass the lifetime collection of Gadar 2 and Pathaan, check it out

MUMBAI: Jawan, which has superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role is unstoppable, collecting some good amount at the box office not only at the domestic, but also at the international level. The movie, which is directed by South mass director Atlee, is on its way to surpass the total lifetime collection of Pathaan and Gadar 2.

Also read - From Pathaan to Ganapath - A Hero Is Born: The List Of Pan-India Action Films Released This Year And Upcoming Promising Action Films

Talking about the third week, the movie has collected around 4. 90 crore yesterday, on 25th September in Hindi language. It has collected around 55 lakhs in Tamil and Telugu, taking the total collection up to 558 crores in India in all languages.

No doubt, by each passing day, the excitement of the fans are high as the movie is very much close to the collection of Pathaan and Gadar 2. What do you think, will Jawan break the record of these two Blockbusters? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Wow! From a chocolate hero to deadly villain, Bobby Deol process that he is a powerhouse of talent