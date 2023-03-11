Box office! Tejas is rejected by the fans, falls flat in terms of collection,12th Fail continues to win hearts

MUMBAI :It is Friday today and we have seen few new releases on the big screens. But before that, lets us see the report card of the previous releases. Last week, we have seen 3 releases, Tejas starring Kangana Ranaut, Sajni Shinde Ka Viral Video that had Radhika Madan along with Nimrit Kaur and Bhagyashree and 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey. We have seen 2 movies getting rejected by the fans, whereas one movie, 12th fail got lot of appreciation.

Talking about the box office collection, Tejas starring Kangana Ranaut falls flat. The movie has collected just 4 lakhs on day 7 yesterday adding a total collection of 5.5 crore, where 12th Fail has collected good numbers with the positive word of mouth, the movie has collected 1.3 crore and total collection has touched 13 crore.

Indeed these numbers speak about the fact that content is the king, if we speak about earlier releases Yaariyan 2 has also fallen flat the movie has closed on 2.75 and on the other hand movie Ganapath has also been rejected badly by the fans, the movie has closed on 12.69 crore.

Well this week we have seen new releases that are looking promising and we shall see what response they will get, till then what are your views on these numbers of the movies and which is your favourite movie do share in the comment section below.

