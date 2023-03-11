Curious! Netizens wonder why the Bachchan family was missing from Aishwarya Rai’s grand birthday bash

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful and respected actresses from the Hindi film Industry.

In 1997 the world first saw the charm and grace of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in films as she debuted with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Iruvar. She’s known worldwide for her ethereal beauty and won the ‘Miss World’ pageant in 1994.

She later went on to work in Hindi, Tamil, and other language cinema where she was seen giving some amazing performances in movies like Devdas, Jodhaa Akhbar, Dhoom 2, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Guru and many more. The actress took a long break and came back with Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan films.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s popularity is not just on national level but on global level as she was the first Indian actor to be on the jury of the Cannes International Film Festival and is considered a Cannes veteran now.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s birthday was on 1st November and the celebration was huge. Not just celebrities from the industry but even the fans of the actress were excited for her birthday and were amazed seeing the birthday celebration.

However, there were certain things which puzzled netizens. While the inside pictures from her birthday bash were coming out on the social media platforms, netizens were loving but at the same time wondering where Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were. While we understand why Shweta Bachchan did not wish Aishwarya Bachchan, but the fans of the actress also observed how except Abhishek Bachchan, nobody else from the Bachchan family wished her on her birthday. While there are netizens trying to figure out what must be the reason, the question remains unanswered.

