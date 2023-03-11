Curious! Netizens wonder why the Bachchan family was missing from Aishwarya Rai’s grand birthday bash

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s birthday was on 1st November and the celebration was huge. Not just celebrities from the industry but even the fans of the actress were excited for her birthday and were amazed seeing the birthday celebration.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 12:39
movie_image: 
Bachchan family

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful and respected actresses from the Hindi film Industry.

In 1997 the world first saw the charm and grace of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in films as she debuted with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Iruvar. She’s known worldwide for her ethereal beauty and won the ‘Miss World’ pageant in 1994. 

She later went on to work in Hindi, Tamil, and other language cinema where she was seen giving some amazing performances in movies like Devdas, Jodhaa Akhbar, Dhoom 2, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Guru and many more. The actress took a long break and came back with Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan films.

Also read - Wow! Here's a list of the most expensive possessions of birthday girl Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s popularity is not just on national level but on global level as she was the first Indian actor to be on the jury of the Cannes International Film Festival and is considered a Cannes veteran now.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s birthday was on 1st November and the celebration was huge. Not just celebrities from the industry but even the fans of the actress were excited for her birthday and were amazed seeing the birthday celebration.

However, there were certain things which puzzled netizens. While the inside pictures from her birthday bash were coming out on the social media platforms, netizens were loving but at the same time wondering where Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were. While we understand why Shweta Bachchan did not wish Aishwarya Bachchan, but the fans of the actress also observed how except Abhishek Bachchan, nobody else from the Bachchan family wished her on her birthday. While there are netizens trying to figure out what must be the reason, the question remains unanswered.

Also read - Wow! Here are times birthday girl Aishwarya Rai educated the West about India

Tell us what you think about this in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Jaya Bachchan Shweta Bachchan Aradhya Bachchan Navya Nanda Bollywood Bollywood movies AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN FANS South Movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 12:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Social taboos which we challenge today might have been established for practical reasons back then: Pandya Store actress Ananya Bellos
MUMBAI: Pandya Store is one of the most loved shows on television today. The Star Plus show took a leap and now, the...
Big News! Elvish Yadav issues statement after his name crops up in ‘snake controversy’; says ‘Will take responsibility if involvement found even minutely”
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav has been making headlines for his one liners and sarcastic comments...
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' All Set To Release In Tamil and Telugu Tomorrow
MUMBAI: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest film, '12th Fail,' has hit the screens and is earning accolades from both critics...
Exclusive! Kishori Shahane bags Sriti Jha – Arjit Taneja starrer show for Zee TV
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering the most breaking and exclusive updates from...
Curious! Netizens wonder why the Bachchan family was missing from Aishwarya Rai’s grand birthday bash
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful and respected actresses from the Hindi film Industry.In...
Exclusive! Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav’s Pranjali Singh Parihar roped in for Dreamiyata Productions’ Dalchini for Dangal!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Recent Stories
Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' All Set To Release In Tamil and Telugu Tomorrow
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' All Set To Release In Tamil and Telugu Tomorrow
Bhumi Pednekar
Trolled! "What a bizarre dressing sense" Netizens trolls actress Bhumi Pednekar for her outfit
Tiger 3
New Promo! Check out this exciting new promo of Tiger 3 that will surely raise the level of expectation from the movie
Mehak Ghai
Too hot to handle! Have a look at the times actress Mehak Ghai raised temperature with her hotness
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta
Loveable! First glimpse of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's daughter, Veda, adorably decked in Patola 'Ghaghra-Choli’
Shahrukh Khan
Celebration! Check out these inside pictures from Shahrukh Khan’s birthday bash