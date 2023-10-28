Box office! Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is a clear winner whereas others have given up, check out the collections

Actor Thalapathy Vijay is a clear winner as his movie Leo is breaking all the BO records. Have a look at the total collection of all the releases.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 10/27/2023 - 18:41
movie_image: 
Thalapathy

MUMBAI: We have seen some good to decent releases this week. There were 5 releases across different languages. These 5 movies were Yaariyan 2, Ganapath, Leo, Tiger Nageshwa Rao and Ghost. Well, these movies have grabbed our attention and we have seen some reviews of these movies.

Well, movies have fallen flat whereas few have broken box office records. Having said that, let us see the week 1 collection of these movies. Talking about Hindi movie Ganapath, the movie is facing lot of backlash. The movie has collected 90 lakhs on Thursday 2th October, taking the total collection upto 11 crore, which too bad for the movie on such grand budget. On the other hand, movie Yaariyan 2 is another disaster from Indian Cinema which has fallen flat. The movie has collected around 25 lakhs, and the total collection of the movie is 2.75 crores, this too is a bad figure. 

Well, the South has taken the entire market again. We see movies like Tiger Nageswara Rao grabbing attention of the fans with its content. Well, the movie has collected 29.44 crore in a week in all languages. This is decent for south film. On the other hand, Shiv Rajkumar starrer has been attracting fans and we see decent figures there too. Ghost has collected 10.71 in week one. The winner of all is the Thalapathy Viay starrer Leo. The movie has hit the ball out of the park every single day. It has collected around 9 crores on Thursday across all languages, taking the grand net total upto 264 crores in all languages.

Indeed, these numbers speak about the love for the fans and audience for the movies and their favorite star. What are our views on these numbers and which is your favourite movie? Do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

