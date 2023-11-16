Box office! Tiger 3 is roaring at the box office like a real tiger, it is all set to hit the 200 mark, check out the collection

Movie Tiger 3 is continuously winning the hearts of the fans now the movie is all set to hit cross the mark of 200 crore at the box office, check out the total collection till day 4
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 11/16/2023 - 14:16
movie_image: 
Tiger

MUMBAI: Movie Tiger 3 that has superstar Salman Khan along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the leading role is the current talk of the town. The movie which is directed by Maneesh Sharma is continuously breaking all the box office records and winning more in more hearts by every passing day. Having said that today let us have a look at the collection made by the movie in just 4 days.

The movie has hit the big screen on Sunday which was the Diwali release and talking about the Wednesday yesterday, the movie has collected around 20 crores on its day 4, this is indeed one of the best figures coming from any Bollywood movie for a single day, specially Wednesday. The total collection made by the movie at the domestic level is 168 crore. Talking about the international collection, the movie has made around 240 crore at the international market.

Indeed this is the love of the fans and audience for the megastar Salman Khan and the fans are loving the superstar in the movie and in his one of the most loved characters Tiger, we won't be wrong in saying that another driving factor of the the movie is the spy verse and the connection along with the surprises in the movie.

What are your views on these collections of the movie Tiger 3 and how did you like the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 11/16/2023 - 14:16

