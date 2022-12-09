Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva : Audience verdict! “The movie isn’t successful until it earns close to the budget of the film which is 410 crores,” say Netizens

MUMBAI:Brahmāstra is one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2022. The movie was conceptualized 10 years back, and finally, it hit the theatres on the 9th of September 2022.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna.

The Bollywood industry is going through a very bad phase as a lot of the movies are failing at the Box office as audiences is unable to connect to the story and content of the movie.

While some blame the boycott culture for it but the real reason is that there is no content or story to it but seems like Karan Johar‘s Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva is a slight game changer in that.

The movie has opened with a bumper opening and is proving to be a success on Box office but the audience feels that it’s too early to predict it to be a success as the budget of the movie is too big.

The movie as collected Rs. 110 Cr but the budget of the film is 410 Cr and for it to become a blockbuster hit, it needs to cross the Rs. 200 CR mark.

The fans feel that it’s too early to say if the movie is a success or not and as the collections are going up; the fate of the movie would be decided.

Check out what the audience’s had to say :

Neha Singh : To be honest, the movie wasn’t that great had excepted a lot from the movie but the movie has had a good opening and only if it sustains this collection the movie can be a huge success as the budget of the movie is only so high so once they manage to hit Rs. 200 CR the movie can be declared a hit then.

Kabir Singh : The movie isn’t a hit as yet until the movie doesn’t collect the money that it deserves at the box office in comparison to the budget of the movie. The movie collected Rs. 110 CR but the budget is too high which is 410 CR. So one should wait and watch what the further collection is.

Farhan Patel : The movie is good something very different to watch but the collections would take time to come as the movie budget is too high. But the movie has earned a bit more to get the revenue where it would be called a blockbuster hit.

Priyal Bhatia : The movie is going to definitely earn the money as the audience will go and watch the movie, considering the VFX but it is very bad on dialogues and screenplay, but the movie cannot be called a hit until it doesn’t earn the money that will match to the budget.

