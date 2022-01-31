Bravo! ‘Pushpa’ Box Office Collection in the last 7 days touches 100-crore mark with 400 percent returns

MUMBAI: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa enjoyed a historic run at the box office and is still dominating the ticket windows. Speaking about the Hindi version, the film is doing an outstanding business, shutting all the pandemic myths.

Allu Arjun’s magnum opus is currently in its 7th week, and guess what, the film is refusing to slow down. There were a lot of hurdles including theatres closure (in some centers), 50% occupancy rule, and increasing Covid cases, but the film has risen above all. Interestingly, it is already streaming on OTT, but despite that, houseful shows during the weekend are still being reported at some places.

During the last weekend, Pushpa has finally touched the 100 crore mark. It’s a huge feat and it has now become the 25th film to be Super-Duper Hit in Koimoi’s Most Profitable Films’ table. For the unversed, a film with collections over 100 crores and an ROI (Returns Of Investment) of at least 200%, is Super-Duper Hit in Koimoi’s Profitable Films.

As of now, Pushpa has made 100 crores* at the box office. The reported distribution cost of the film is 20 crores, thus making returns of 80 crores. It translates to a 400% ROI. It’s the only Super-Duper Hit of 2021.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjaya, Sunil, Fahadh Faasil in key roles.

Credit: koimoi



