Bravo! Vicky Kaushal shares how hard he has trained for the movie Sam Bahadur and also got a ‘warm’ welcome by 6 Sikh regime, check it out

MUMBAI: One of the most eagerly awaited biopics of the year is Sam Bahadur, which is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Vicky Kaushal as former Indian Army commander Sam Manekshaw. The film, which was filmed over the course of the previous two years in a number of actual locations, has garnered positive reviews for its depiction of the lives of notable officers. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra both had important roles in the film.

Also read - Woah! Check out the first ever poster of Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur

As time passes, we get closer and closer to the release date of the movie. Earlier, we reported to you about Sam Bahadur’s trailer announcement.

While the poster looked very promising and we are all curious to see what Meghna Gulzar has to offer us this time, we got to see the trailer of the movie which really stole our hearts with Vicky Kaushal’s performance in the movie.

Talking about the trailer of the movie, we can say one thing for sure, Vicky is the perfect choice for the role and with no doubt he is going the amaze everyone with his performance in the movie.

This time, Vicky Kaushal posted a behind-the-scenes video on his Instagram profile where he has shown how hard he has trained for the movie and how he got a pat on his back from the real heroes.

Check out the post below:

As we can see in the caption where Vicky Kaushal says, “Must say I got a ‘warm’ welcome by the 6 Sikh Regiment this time during my trip to Delhi for #SAMबहादुर Trailer launch! In 2018, before we started filming URI, I was trained by the 7 Sikh Regiment. Unki obstacle training drills ki yaadein taaza ho gayi… always feels great to get a pat on your back by the real heroes!

.

#SAMबहादुर On 1.12.2023.”

Surely the movie will leave you with a huge impact and also with a lot of respect for the Indian Army.

Talking about the movie, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 'Sam Bahadur' is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and his career in the Indian Army over four decades and multiple wars.

Also read - Enthralling! Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal's starrer teaser to debut on October 13, Coinciding with India-Pakistan match screening

Show us your excitement for the movie, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.