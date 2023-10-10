Enthralling! Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal's starrer teaser to debut on October 13, Coinciding with India-Pakistan match screening

The movie has received good reviews for its portrayal of renowned officers' lives and was shot over the course of the last two years in a number of real locales. And now, insiders with knowledge of the situation have confirmed that Sam Bahadur's teaser will be unveiled on October 13 at a big event in Mumbai.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 15:46
movie_image: 
Vicky Kaushal

MUMBAI :Sam Bahadur is one of the most anticipated biopics of the season, directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw, a former commander of the Indian Army. The movie has received good reviews for its portrayal of renowned officers' lives and was shot over the course of the last two years in a number of real locales. And now, insiders with knowledge of the situation have confirmed that Sam Bahadur's teaser will be unveiled on October 13 at a big event in Mumbai.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' to hit big screen on Dec 1 next year

Reportedly, A source claims that it will be released in Mumbai in front of the complete cast, the director, and the producers, followed by a digital release the following day. The source revealed, “Sam Bahadur is a film close to every stakeholder's heart and the team is committed to bringing it to the big screen on December 1, 2023. The teaser will introduce the audience to the world of this film, and also kick off the near 45-day promotional campaign.”

The biopic's teaser will be shown during the India versus. Pakistan game as per a contract that producer Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) had with Star Network. The source continued, “India vs Pakistan World Cup match is the biggest event of the year, which would be watched by over 5 crore Indians. The producers have gone ahead with an impactful marketing campaign as the teaser of Sam Bahadur will air all throughout the India vs Pakistan game across the Star Network Platforms. The idea is to reach out to as many people as possible and invite them to experience this heroic tale of Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw.”

A teaser will last for approximately 1 minute and 26 seconds. Meghna Gulzar, known for Talwar, Raazi, and Chhapaak, is the director of Sam Manekshaw. Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh also play significant parts in the movie.

Also read: Must read! Ronnie Srewvala on 'Sam Bahadur' and 'Animal' releasing on the same date, "not scared of the clash"

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Pinkvilla

Vicky Kaushal Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Sam Bahadur Ronnie Screwvala Bollywood TellyChakkar Meghna Gulzar Talwar Raazi Chhapaak Sanya Malhotra Fatima Sana Shaikh Sam Manekshaw Bolluywood news Movie News
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 15:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Shilpa Shetty is a wonderful human being and has a lot of positivity: Jyoti Kapoor on experience shooting for Sukhee
MUMBAI: Jyoti Kapoor has captivated hearts with her enigmatic performances in her projects and is currently mesmerizing...
From Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash to Hina Khan: List of celebrities who made the best of their fame through Bigg Boss!
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss is one of the most followed reality shows on television. The show is controversial in nature and...
Must Read: Check out the transition of Shark Tank India judges from then to now!
MUMBAI :One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a...
Exclusive! Vikram Vedha and Bunty aur Babli 2 actor Saurabh Sharma roped in for Jio cinema's series titled Clean up Crew
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, Movies and television, we are back with another...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Plan and Plot! Manveer strategized a major move on Simran’s birthday
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Relief! Zareen Khan wins legal case in cheating case, actress’ arrest warrant canceled
MUMBAI :Recently, a Kolkata court had issued an arrest warrant for Bollywood actress Zareen Khan in connection with a...
Recent Stories
Jyoti Kapoor
Exclusive! Shilpa Shetty is a wonderful human being and has a lot of positivity: Jyoti Kapoor on experience shooting for Sukhee
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jyoti Kapoor
Exclusive! Shilpa Shetty is a wonderful human being and has a lot of positivity: Jyoti Kapoor on experience shooting for Sukhee
Zareen Khan
Relief! Zareen Khan wins legal case in cheating case, actress’ arrest warrant canceled
Box office
Box office! Fukrey 3 and Mission Raniganj shows decent business, whereas Jawan continues to roar, have a look at the collection
Lior Raz
OMG! Fauda actor Lior Raz narrowly escapes Hamas bombs in war torn Israel while saving civilians in extraction mission, netizens call the actor ‘real hero’
Ganapath
Ganapath creates History: 2 Lac Global Fans of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and legendary Amitabh Bachchan launched the trailer before it's official launch making it trend on no.1 across social media platforms in no time!”
Ranbir Kapoor
What! Ranbir Kapoor to stop consuming alcohol and non-veg food to play Lord Ram; follows in footsteps of Prabhas and Akshay Kumar?