Enthralling! Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal's starrer teaser to debut on October 13, Coinciding with India-Pakistan match screening

MUMBAI :Sam Bahadur is one of the most anticipated biopics of the season, directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw, a former commander of the Indian Army. The movie has received good reviews for its portrayal of renowned officers' lives and was shot over the course of the last two years in a number of real locales. And now, insiders with knowledge of the situation have confirmed that Sam Bahadur's teaser will be unveiled on October 13 at a big event in Mumbai.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' to hit big screen on Dec 1 next year

Reportedly, A source claims that it will be released in Mumbai in front of the complete cast, the director, and the producers, followed by a digital release the following day. The source revealed, “Sam Bahadur is a film close to every stakeholder's heart and the team is committed to bringing it to the big screen on December 1, 2023. The teaser will introduce the audience to the world of this film, and also kick off the near 45-day promotional campaign.”

The biopic's teaser will be shown during the India versus. Pakistan game as per a contract that producer Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) had with Star Network. The source continued, “India vs Pakistan World Cup match is the biggest event of the year, which would be watched by over 5 crore Indians. The producers have gone ahead with an impactful marketing campaign as the teaser of Sam Bahadur will air all throughout the India vs Pakistan game across the Star Network Platforms. The idea is to reach out to as many people as possible and invite them to experience this heroic tale of Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw.”

A teaser will last for approximately 1 minute and 26 seconds. Meghna Gulzar, known for Talwar, Raazi, and Chhapaak, is the director of Sam Manekshaw. Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh also play significant parts in the movie.

Also read: Must read! Ronnie Srewvala on 'Sam Bahadur' and 'Animal' releasing on the same date, "not scared of the clash"

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Pinkvilla