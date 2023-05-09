Breaking! Bobby Deol to be a part of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Stardom produced by Red Chillies Entertainment?

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

The news of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut has been doing the rounds for a while the title is said to be Stardom and will star Lakshya Lalwani in the lead role and Ranbir Kapoor, is reported to be doing a cameo in the series and the series is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment.

As per sources, Superstar Bobby Deol will be seen in the series. This will be Bobby’s third association with Red Chillies because he has already been a part of Netflix’s 83 and Love Hostel on Zee 5.

As per reports, Aryan Khan will be kicking off his debut as a writer. The star will be writing a Tinsel Town comedy and has already started work on it.

Speaking about the show, reports have it that even though it is inspired by real-life experiences, it is a fictional story that will reflect the day-to-day lifestyle of actors and the emotional, and artistic challenges that come along with it. He is expected to finish the script in the next 2 to 3 months.

If these reports are to be believed, the production is expected to kick off somewhere in the first quarter of 2023.

It is also re[orted that celebrated cinematography Jay Oza, will be a part of the series and will take charge.

Are you excited to see Aryan Khan’s debut as a director?

