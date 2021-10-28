BREAKING! Katrina Kaif breaks silence on wedding reports with rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal

MUMBAI: If there are two kinds of people that are worshipped in our country, they have to be cricketers and film stars. So, their lives are always under the public eye and the audience is eager to find out what’s going on in that. If two big names in those fields come together then it becomes a big deal. Thus, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved rumoured couples in the B-town.

In August this year, reports of the duo getting engaged did rounds on the internet but both the actors and people close to them never acknowledged it, and Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal went on to deny it saying that the story made the whole family laugh. Now, the recent buzz in the town is that the rumoured couple is all set to get married this December.

Recently, they were both seen going to their manager’s office in Bandra which sparked the speculations and some more details have emerged since. However, Katrina has denied all these reports. In a conversation with Bollywood Life, she outrightly denied the wedding rumours, and when asked if she knew what fuelled them, she said, “That's a question I have for the last 15 years.”

The rumoured report also stated that the couple’s outfit for the wedding is going to be designed by Sabyasachi and the couple has also finalised their wedding venue at a royal palace named Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, where they will be getting married in the first week of December.

