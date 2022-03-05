BREAKING! Qurbaan Hua's Karan Jotwani JOINS the cast of Siddharth Roy Kapur's Anu Aunty

Siddharth Roy Kapur is back with yet another project under the banner of Roy Kapur Films. The film is titled Anu Aunty. We exclusively updated that Ishwak Singh and Mahima Makwana will be playing the lead in the project.
Siddharth Roy Kapur is back with yet another project under the banner of Roy Kapur Films. The film is titled Anu Aunty. We exclusively updated that Ishwak Singh and Mahima Makwana will be playing the lead in the project. As well as Gurpreet Saini and Gaurav Pandey have been roped in as the pivotal characters, further details are yet to be disclosed. We have seen the actors nail some amazing roles in their careers. It is surely going to be an intriguing ride to see them in the project. 

Now the breaking is Qurbaan Hua's Karan Jotwani joins the cast of Siddharth Roy Kapur's Anu Aunty, details about his character are yet to be unveiled. We have seen the actor nail some amazing performances on tv as well as OTT, this would be an interesting shade for him. 

