Superb! Kartik Aaryan gives a sassy reply to a fan who asks him the reason for not travelling in a business class

Kartik Aaryan and his entire team promote Bhool Bhulaiya 2 in Chandigarh
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 12:16
movie_image: 
Superb! Kartik Aaryan gives a sassy reply to a fan who asks him the reason for not travelling in a business class

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Katrik Aaryan is currently on a promotional spree as his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to release on 20th May 2022.

Also Read: Gossip! Are Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan back together?

A glimpse of his promotion at Chandigarh was shown in the video. As he stood on the stage, he said, "Surprise hai aapke liye. Hum pehli baar title track yahan pe bajane chalane wale hain (There's a surprise for you. We are going to play the title track here for the first time)." He also danced with the crowd and asked them, "Hit hogi? Superhit hogi? Blockbuster hogi (Will it be a hit, superhit, blockbuster)?''

Kartik shared the video and wrote, "I love you Chandigarh (red heart emoji) #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Title track Launch (City 1) (checkmark emoji)." As soon as he shared the video, netizens took to the comment section to troll the Dhamaka actor.

Also Read: Gossip! Are Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan back together?

A user wrote, "Why Kartik Aaryan not travelling in business class?". Well, the actor decided to give him a witty reply. He replied, "Ticket mehengi thi (Ticket prices were high)." Netizens went crazy and dropped laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, talking about the film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in the film. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series banner, the film is the second edition of Akshay Kumar starrer comedy-thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Credit: SPOTBOYE

Bollywood movie Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani Bhool Bhulaiya 2 Dhamaka Tabu Rajpal Yadav Anees Bazmee Bhushan Kumar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
1
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 12:16

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! This is how Ashnoor Kaur celebrated her 18th birthday with her industry friends; SEE PICS
MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur, who is known for shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes, is one of the most...
Explosive! The Kashmir Files director lashes out at Wikipedia for THIS reason
MUMBAI: Vivek Agnihotri lashed out at Wikipedia for editing the description of his film 'The Kashmir Files'. The Wiki...
After Amritsar, it's Vizag now for 'RC15' shoot for Ram Charan, Kiara Advani
MUMBAI: Ram Charan, the Telugu actor who astonished audiences across the country with his performance as Rama Raju in...
Sanjay Gagnani slapped by Shraddha Arya on sets of 'Kundali Bhagya'!
MUMBAI:  Actor Sanjay Gagnani is playing a villain in the TV show 'Kundali Bhagya'. Recently, Sanjay a.k.a. Prithvi...
'Panchayat' Season 2 to drop on OTT on May 20
MUMBAI: The comedy drama webseries 'Panchayat', which stars a powerful line-up of Jitendra Kumar, Raghuvir Yadav and...
OMG! As The Kapil Sharma Show host teases AR Rahman about his picture with Will Smith, the musician responds; deets inside
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular comedy TV series. The makers leave no stone unturned to...
Recent Stories
Explosive! The Kashmir Files director lashes out at Wikipedia for THIS reason
Explosive! The Kashmir Files director lashes out at Wikipedia for THIS reason
Latest Video