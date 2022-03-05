Superb! Kartik Aaryan gives a sassy reply to a fan who asks him the reason for not travelling in a business class

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Katrik Aaryan is currently on a promotional spree as his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to release on 20th May 2022.

A glimpse of his promotion at Chandigarh was shown in the video. As he stood on the stage, he said, "Surprise hai aapke liye. Hum pehli baar title track yahan pe bajane chalane wale hain (There's a surprise for you. We are going to play the title track here for the first time)." He also danced with the crowd and asked them, "Hit hogi? Superhit hogi? Blockbuster hogi (Will it be a hit, superhit, blockbuster)?''

Kartik shared the video and wrote, "I love you Chandigarh (red heart emoji) #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Title track Launch (City 1) (checkmark emoji)." As soon as he shared the video, netizens took to the comment section to troll the Dhamaka actor.

A user wrote, "Why Kartik Aaryan not travelling in business class?". Well, the actor decided to give him a witty reply. He replied, "Ticket mehengi thi (Ticket prices were high)." Netizens went crazy and dropped laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, talking about the film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in the film. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series banner, the film is the second edition of Akshay Kumar starrer comedy-thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

