Breaking! RIP: Yash Chopra’s wife and Aditya Chopra’s mother Pamela Chopra passes away

Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra has passed away at the age of 85. She was a singer and was involved in the music of many films that were made by Yash Chopra.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/20/2023 - 10:44
movie_image: 
Yash Chopra

MUMBAI: Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra has passed away at the age of 85. She was a singer and was involved in the music of many films that were made by Yash Chopra. She is the mother of Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra, and mother-in-law of Rani Mukerji.

Also Read: Aww! Rani Mukerji reveals about her daughter Adira, says “if she sees me cry on screen, she will start crying”

She has also worked as a writer, dress designer, and co-producer in many YRF movies. A few weeks ago, she was seen in the documentary on YRF titled The Romantics in which she spoke about her husband’s journey and a lot more.

Also Read: Rani Mukerji feels good content-driven films can pull audience to theatres

TellyChakkar prays that her soul rests in peace. 

Yash Chopra Pamela Chopra Aditya Chopra Uday Chopra Rani Mukerji Kabhie Kabhie Silsila Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Dil To Pagal Hai Mujhse Dosti Karoge Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/20/2023 - 10:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Breaking! RIP: Yash Chopra’s wife and Aditya Chopra’s mother Pamela Chopra passes away
MUMBAI: Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra has passed away at the age of 85. She was a singer and was involved in the...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Exclusive! Samrat’s happiness turns to sadness with new girl Antara’s entry, Mansi shocked to the core
MUMBAI: StarPlus’s daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Katha Ankahee: Lovely! Viaan refers to Katha as the ‘Rooh’
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Anupamaa: Aww! Choti Anu asks Anuj to convey her love to Anupama
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Shiva creates a ruckus when he catches Raavi in Rishita's room
MUMBAI :  Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Virat tracks down Sai and Savi at the bus stand and won’t let them leave for Mumbai
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Yash Chopra
Breaking! RIP: Yash Chopra’s wife and Aditya Chopra’s mother Pamela Chopra passes away
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Exclusive! Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan heading for a good opening? Film business expert reveals
Trending! Song Tere Bina, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, check out some of the trending news of the day
Trending! Song Tere Bina, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, check out some of the trending news of the day
Exclusive Chor Chor Super Chor and Eeb Allay Ooo actor Nitin Goel roped in for movie Despatch
Exclusive Chor Chor Super Chor and Eeb Allay Ooo actor Nitin Goel roped in for movie Despatch
Exclusive! Arrchita Agarwaal and Avinash Soni roped in for movie Cheers
Exclusive! Arrchita Agarwaal and Avinash Soni roped in for movie Cheers
Exclusive! Balveer Returns and Naagin 6 actress Nandani Tiwary roped in for YRF’s next
Exclusive! Balveer Returns and Naagin 6 actress Nandani Tiwary roped in for YRF’s next
Shocking! After Salman Khan, Rakhi Sawant gets death threats
Shocking! After Salman Khan, Rakhi Sawant gets death threats