Breaking! RIP: Yash Chopra’s wife and Aditya Chopra’s mother Pamela Chopra passes away

MUMBAI: Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra has passed away at the age of 85. She was a singer and was involved in the music of many films that were made by Yash Chopra. She is the mother of Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra, and mother-in-law of Rani Mukerji.

She has also worked as a writer, dress designer, and co-producer in many YRF movies. A few weeks ago, she was seen in the documentary on YRF titled The Romantics in which she spoke about her husband’s journey and a lot more.

TellyChakkar prays that her soul rests in peace.