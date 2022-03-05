BREAKING! Rocket Boys' Ishwak Singh and Mahima Makwana to play the lead in Siddharth Roy Kapoor's Anu Aunty

Siddharth Roy Kapur is back with yet another project under the banner of Roy Kapur Films. The film is titled Anu Aunty.
TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the showbiz world.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Siddharth Roy Kapur is back with yet another project under the banner of Roy Kapur Films. The film is titled Anu Aunty. Now, the breaking news is that Ishwak Singh and Mahima Makwana will be playing the lead in the project. We have seen Ishwak recently rise in OTT with projects like Paatal Lok and Rocket Boys, viewers can't wait to see which new shade will the dapper unfold with this one. 

While from TV to big screens Salman Khan's Antim, Mahima Makwana has been much lauded for her performance in the film and now with this one she has begun to add feathers to her hat. We can't wait to see the new project and fresh new pair. 

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

