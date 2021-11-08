BREAKING! Special OPS fame Sajjad Delafrooz TO FEATURE in Kartik Aaryan's Freddy

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from B-town for its avid readers.

Well, Kartik Aaryan is on a roll with films this year, from Bhool Bhulaiya 2 to Dhamaka and now Freddy. Well, the exclusive update is that even Special Ops actor Sajjad Delafrooz will be seen in a pivotal role in the film. Further details about his character are yet to be disclosed.

We have seen Sajjad in films like Baby, Tiger Zinda Hai and web series like Special OPS and Parchayee. Well, it would be interesting to see what the actor has to offer in the film.

