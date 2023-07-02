Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s an analysis of Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer Jugjugg Jeeyo

MUMBAI : Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor were seen together on the big screens in Jugjugg Jeeyo which was released last year. In 2022, many Bollywood films didn’t do well at the box office. Jugjugg Jeeyo created some buzz at the ticket windows, but was it a hit at the box office? Find out below...

Jugjugg Jeeyo opened on an average note with a collection of Rs. 9.28 crore. It showed good growth over the weekend and collected Rs. 36.93 crores in three days. The lifetime collection of the film was Rs. 85.03 crore.

Now, if we talk about the budget of the film, Wikipedia claims that the budget of the film is Rs. 70 crores. Some websites have reported that the movie was made on a budget of Rs. 110 crores, and some portals have stated that the budget is Rs. 85 crores.

Well, even if the budget was 70-85 crore, the theatrical collection of the film just makes it an average grosser, and if the budget was Rs. 110 crores then of course it’s a flop at the box office. But, it might have been a profitable venture for the makers thanks to the digital, satellite, and other rights of the film.

Jugjugg Jeeyo was directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Viacom 18. It marked the comeback of Neetu Kapoor, and it was for the first time when Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were paired opposite each other.

