Sidharth Malhotra's wedding to Kiara Advani postponed? Deets inside

There are some pre-wedding festivities to take place from the 4th-6th of February. Now Kiara Advani had been spotted at the Kalina airport on Friday evening.
MUMBAI: Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been making a lot of buzz these days as they are all set to get married this weekend, reportedly on the 7th of February. Fans are very excited to find out all the juicy details about the wedding. There are some pre-wedding festivities to take place from the 4th-6th of February. Now Kiara Advani had been spotted at the Kalina airport on Friday evening.

Soon Sidharth too was seen leaving for the airport for Jaisalmer. The Shershaar couple who was all set to marry at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan even had their family and friends arrive at the wedding destination. The wedding festivities had begun in fun force but now it seems that the wedding has been postponed.

The wedding was to take place on 6th February but now it will reportedly take place on 7th February 2023. The mehendi function happened yesterday and the haldi will happen tomorrow. 

For the lavish wedding of Sidharth and Kiara, around 150 VVIP’s are said to attend and 70 luxury vehicles have been booked for all the guests. A lot of the couple’s Bollywood friends will be seen at the wedding and the couple will host a grand reception for them.

Credit-Indiatoday

