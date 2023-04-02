Kiara Advani spotted heading to Jaisalmer for wedding with Sidharth Malhotra

Recently, Kiara Advani was spotted at Kalina airport heading for Jaisalmer to tie the knot with Sidharth Malhotra. Check it out.
MUMBAI :Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been making a lot of buzz these days as they are all set to get married this weekend, reportedly on the 7th of February. Fans are very excited to find out all the juicy details about the wedding. There are some pre-wedding festivities to take place from the 4th-6th of February. Now Kiara Advani had been spotted at the Kalina airport on Friday evening.

She was spotted smiling brightly as she arrived at the airport to head out to Jaisalmer. She will be tying the knot with Sidharth Malhotra, although neither of them has confirmed their relationship till now.

Kiara was wearing an all-white outfit with a bright pink shawl wrapped around her shoulders. She also carried a golden bag and greeted some people with hugs as she made her way inside. Kiara even waved to the paps and smiled. However, Sidharth was not spotted along with her.
 

 

According to reports, the duo are going to get married at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Over 100 guests have been invited, including Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, and Manish Malhotra and more are expected to attend the celebrations from over the weekend. The palace took to their social media account and seemingly confirmed the wedding on Thursday as they replied to a pap's Instagram post.

Even celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a post on Instagram on Thursday saying, “We are heading to Jaisalmer to cover #kiaraadvani and #sidharthmalhotra wedding. We will land tomorrow and then take a jeep to Jaisalmer. One team will have to wait at Jodhpur airport in case guests are not taking chartered flights direct to Jaisalmer. We are not sure what we are going to get, but we will brace the cold weather and try our best. Most images normally get uploaded by the stars we just wait and watch. 4th to 6th Feb is where the wedding will take place at Suryagarh Palace.” The palace replied to the post saying that they were anticipating seeing them there.

Recently in an interview with a media portal, Sidharth spoke about all the rumours regarding his wedding and said, “Kisine invite nahi kiya mujhe shaadi pe (Nobody has invited me to the wedding). Public ne kiya (Not even the public), nobody has invited me. Twice I've read dates and all, I'll also check for a moment. Am I getting married?”

