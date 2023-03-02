Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Did you know Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and other celebs have already been to Suryagarh for a lavish party?

Reportedly, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be getting married on 6th Feb 2023 at Suryagarh, Jaisalmer. Well, celebs like Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Neha Dhupia, Rahul Khann, and others have already been to the venue before.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 13:47
movie_image: 
MUMBAI  :From the past few years, many Bollywood celebs are getting married secretly and not making an announcement about it. While of course the wedding gets confirmed by many sources, the actors only reveal it by sharing the official pictures on social media. Now, there have been strong reports of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani getting married on 6th February 2023.  

Reportedly, the couple will be getting married at Suryagarh, Jaisalmer, and there are reports that Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, and many more celebs will be attending the wedding. Well, Suryagarh is a luxurious hotel in Jaisalmer and celebs like Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, and others have already been there for a lavish party.


Also Read:  Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding in Jaisalmer to be streamed on this popular OTT platform?

In February 2020, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Neha Dhupia, Rahul Khanna, and more celebs had attended the birthday bash of Arvind Dubash who is the industrialist husband of executive director of Godrej Group, Tanya Dubash. Well, it was a lavish party and Karan, Gauri, and all the celebs had dressed amazingly at the bash. Check out their pictures below...



 

Well now, we simply can’t wait to watch the pictures of Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding.


The reports of them being in a relationship started doing the rounds when they started shooting for Shershaah. The couple have always maintained that they are very close friends, but never openly spoke about the relationship.  The wedding rumours have also been doing the rounds from the past many months, but finally now, it is happening this month.


Also Read:  Check out the guest list for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding; Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and more


For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

