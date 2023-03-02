Check out the guest list for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding; Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and more

As the day for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding draws closer, let us take a look at some of the exclusive guests who have been invited for the ceremony.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 11:43
movie_image: 
Check out the guest list for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding; Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and more

MUMBAI :Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been making a lot of buzz these days as they are all set to get married this weekend, reportedly on the 7th of February. Fans are very excited to find out all the juicy details about the wedding. We recently reported that the couple are all set to tie the knot at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, and paps have already made their way to the location to get the first look.


So today, let’s check out some of the celebrity guests who have been invited for the wedding.

 
Isha Ambani


Isha Ambani is indeed a very special guest who will be coming from the bride Kiara Advani’s side since they are childhood friends. Reports say that Kiara and Isha are truly very good friends.


Karan Johar


Karan Johar is another well-known guest who is set to come as he had already invited himself when he revealed on his show that the two of them would be getting married soon. Sidharth and Kiara share a very close bond with Karan Johar, who was the one to launch them in Bollywood.


Also Read :  Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding to take place at Suryagarh? Here’s all you need to know about the venue

Capt. Vikram Batra's family


Capt. Vikram Batra's family has also been invited, and there is no doubt about why. Sidharth Malhotra's career was brought back to life with the movie Shershaah, which is based on the captain. Today, that film has made him what he is and he owes a lot to the family who believed in him and let him make the film. His brother Vishal Batra will definitely attend the wedding.

 
Manisha Malhotra

Bollywood's favourite designer – Manisha Malhotra has also been added to the exclusive guest list for the wedding. He shares the strongest bond with the couple.

 
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput


Bollywood couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput might also attend the wedding because Kiara Advani is very close to the couple. She admires them and gets inspired with their relationship.

 
Rohit Shetty


Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is another exclusive name on the list. Sidharth Malhotra has formed a very special friendship with the ace director. In this year, Sidharth will be playing the lead role in Rohit's next web series titled ‘Indian Police Force’.


For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Also Read :  Sidharth Malhotra shares his fond memories with cast of 'Mission Majnu'

Credits : BollywoodLife.com

 

 

Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Suryagarh Shershaah Karan Johar Yodha Indian Police Force RC 15 Satyaprem Ki Katha Isha Ambani Capt. Vikram Batra Manisha Malhotra Shahid Kapoor Mira Rajput Rohit Shetty Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 11:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
BARC Ratings : Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Aupama tops the shows followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Pandya Store
MUMBAI:The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Dharampatnii’s Keerti aka Gurpreet Bedi becomes Ravi aka Fahmaan Khan’s muse for This Artistic Skill?
MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from Dharampatnii. Colors TV has come up with yet another...
“Ise Behtar free time mein acting Sikh lete” Netizens trolls Janhvi Kapoor on this latest video
MUMBAI : Actress Janhvi Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry, over the...
No Kollywood for Janhvi Kapoor, confirms father Boney Kapoor
MUMBAI : Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak. For her performance in the movie, the actress...
Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary never plays the sympathy card; here's proof
MUMBAI : Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the most loved contestants in the Bigg Boss 16 house. She has won...
Recent Stories
Actress Janhvi Kapoor is getting someone healthy and negative comments with regards to her latest funny video
“Ise Behtar free time mein acting Sikh lete” Netizens trolls Janhvi Kapoor on this latest video

Latest Video

Related Stories
Actress Janhvi Kapoor is getting someone healthy and negative comments with regards to her latest funny video
“Ise Behtar free time mein acting Sikh lete” Netizens trolls Janhvi Kapoor on this latest video
No Kollywood for Janhvi Kapoor, confirms father Boney Kapoor
No Kollywood for Janhvi Kapoor, confirms father Boney Kapoor
Chak De India actress Chitrashi Rawat all set to marry Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani in February
Chak De India actress Chitrashi Rawat all set to marry Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani in February
Tanisha Santoshi, Tina Ahuja and many more - star kids whose debut went unnoticed
Tanisha Santoshi, Tina Ahuja and many more - star kids whose debut went unnoticed
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in Dunki, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding and more; here are all the trending entertai
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in Dunki, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of today
Subhash Ghai announces new film with his 'Hero' Jackie Shroff
Subhash Ghai announces new film with his 'Hero' Jackie Shroff