Check out the guest list for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding; Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and more

MUMBAI :Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been making a lot of buzz these days as they are all set to get married this weekend, reportedly on the 7th of February. Fans are very excited to find out all the juicy details about the wedding. We recently reported that the couple are all set to tie the knot at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, and paps have already made their way to the location to get the first look.



So today, let’s check out some of the celebrity guests who have been invited for the wedding.



Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani is indeed a very special guest who will be coming from the bride Kiara Advani’s side since they are childhood friends. Reports say that Kiara and Isha are truly very good friends.



Karan Johar

Karan Johar is another well-known guest who is set to come as he had already invited himself when he revealed on his show that the two of them would be getting married soon. Sidharth and Kiara share a very close bond with Karan Johar, who was the one to launch them in Bollywood.



Also Read : Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding to take place at Suryagarh? Here’s all you need to know about the venue

Capt. Vikram Batra's family

Capt. Vikram Batra's family has also been invited, and there is no doubt about why. Sidharth Malhotra's career was brought back to life with the movie Shershaah, which is based on the captain. Today, that film has made him what he is and he owes a lot to the family who believed in him and let him make the film. His brother Vishal Batra will definitely attend the wedding.



Manisha Malhotra

Bollywood's favourite designer – Manisha Malhotra has also been added to the exclusive guest list for the wedding. He shares the strongest bond with the couple.



Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Bollywood couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput might also attend the wedding because Kiara Advani is very close to the couple. She admires them and gets inspired with their relationship.



Rohit Shetty

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is another exclusive name on the list. Sidharth Malhotra has formed a very special friendship with the ace director. In this year, Sidharth will be playing the lead role in Rohit's next web series titled ‘Indian Police Force’.



For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Also Read : Sidharth Malhotra shares his fond memories with cast of 'Mission Majnu'

Credits : BollywoodLife.com