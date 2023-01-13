Budget vs Box office Collection: A look at the analysis of Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj

MUMBAI: 2022 wasn’t a great year for Akshay Kumar. The actor was seen in four films last year, and all the movies failed to make a mark at the box office. But, it was quite surprising that Samrat Prithviraj, a period film, made on a huge canvas also failed to get audiences to the theatres.

Akshay Kumar is a star and it has happened many times that even if his films get negative reviews, they still do well at the box office. But, that didn’t happen with Samrat Prithviraj. The film’s trailer got a mixed response and even the songs had not created a great buzz. When the movie was released, it got mostly negative reviews, and even netizens started trolling the film after watching it.

Also Read: Before Kuttey releases, here’s a look at the box office analysis of Arjun Kapoor's last few films

It is said to be one of the biggest disasters of 2022, so today let’s analyze the film’s budget and the box office collection.

It is not yet officially revealed what’s the budget of Samrat Prithviraj. While some web portals have reported that it was made on a budget of Rs. 300, some have reported Rs.200 crore, and Wikipedia claims that the big is between Rs. 150-300 crore. So, if the reports are to be believed the budget of Samrat Prithviraj was super high.

Samrat Prithviraj was released on 3rd June 2022, and it took an opening of Rs. 10.70. Well, of course, a double digital opening was a good sign, but not for a movie made on a huge scale. Despite negative reviews and word of mouth, the film showed a very good jump over the first weekend and collected Rs. 39.40 crores in its first weekend.

However, the movie showed a huge drop on its first Monday and just collected Rs. 5 crores. After its 12th day, the movie started collecting less than Rs. 1 crore at the box office, and the lifetime collection of Samrat Prithviraj in India was Rs. 68.05 crore nett, which was very disappointing. The film even failed to make a mark overseas and the worldwide gross collection of the movie was Rs. 90.32 crores. It couldn’t even make it to the 100 crore club with its worldwide gross collection.

Now, all eyes are on Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee and his fans are expecting that he will be back with a bang in 2023.

Also Read: Check out the fees charged by the cast of movie Selfiee

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.