Budget vs Box office collection: A look at the box office analysis of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey

MUMBAI :lThe Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh was a blockbuster at the box office. It was the remake of Telugu movie Arjun Reddy, and after the movie’s super success, Shahid once again signed on for a remake. Nani starrer Jersey was remade in Hindi with the same title and was released last year.

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey was postponed multiple times due to the pandemic, and it was finally released on 22nd April 2022. The movie had a very dull opening and collected Rs. 2.93 crore on day 1. It did have a jump over the weekend, but its growth was not that great. The movie’s lifetime collection in India was Rs. 19.68 crore, and the worldwide gross collection of the film was Rs. 27.9 crore at the box office.

Also Read: Budget vs Box office Collection: A look at the analysis of Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj

Jersey was a flop at the box office. Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of Rs. 80-100 crore, so if it collected Rs. 27.90 crore gross worldwide, then of course, it was a huge flop.

One of the reasons that Jersey flopped at the box office can be that the Hindi dubbed version of Telugu film Jersey was available on YouTube. So, maybe moviegoers already watched the Hindi dubbed version of the Nani starrer.

2022 was not a good year for Bollywood, especially the remakes. Apart from Drishyam 2, no other remake did that well at the box office. In 2023 also, there are many remakes slated to hit the big screens. So let’s wait and watch whether the films will get a good response at the box office or not.

Also Read: Farzi trailer: This Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi starrer looks like a cat-and-mouse game amid the fake money

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.