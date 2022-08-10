Can we expect Deepika Padukone in Tiger 3, here is the link from the movie Pathaan

MUMBAI :Movie Pathaan which has Shahrukh Khan in the leading role breaking all box office records. The movie has been much awaited for quite a long period of time as it also marks a comeback of the superstar Shahrukh Khan after a long gap of 4 years. The movie which also has John Abraham and Deepika Padukone along with the superstar SRK is directed by Siddharth Anand who has given War and Bang Bang in the past.

The movie is winning the hearts of the fans and breaking all the records, and the fans are not keeping calm but are appreciating the comeback of the superstar Shahrukh Khan in a never seen before action avatar. As we know Pathaan is a part of the spy universe and it has the connection from the previous movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and War.

If you have seen the movie you must have seen there was mention of Kabir (Hrithik Roshan from the movie War) and Zoya (Katrina Kaif from the movie Tiger) also we have seen a cameo of Salman Khan reprising his character Tiger.

Also as we all know Shahrukh Khan will be seen in the upcoming movie Tiger 3 playing a special cameo, and know we have a theory not only Shahrukh Khan but also Deepika Padukone can also be the part of Tiger 3, yes, and that is because if you have seen the movie Pathaan, Deepika Padukone plays the character of ISI agent from Pakistan and Zoya which is played by Katrina Kaif in the Tiger series is also an ISI agent from Pakistan, so can we expect that Rubina (Deepika Padukone) will definitely cross path with Zoya (Katrina Kaif) as the both up from ISI, also because it is a universe the chances are more of crossovers.
Well this is just a speculation, what do you think, if this is possible, how excited are you to see Deepika Padukone in the upcoming action thriller Tiger 3 and how did you like the movie Pathaa, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

