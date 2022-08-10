Can you guess who is Shraddha Kapoor's favourite co-star!

MUMBAI :Shraddha Kapoor who is gearing up for the much awaited release of her next, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' alongside Ranbir Kapoor has been on a promotional spree currently. The actress was recently in Indore, where she met a huge number of fans on ground, who couldn't hold their excitement seeing Shraddha. Shraddha who has ruled the audiences' hearts with many films like, 'Aashiqui 2', 'Haider', 'ABCD 2, 'Ek Villain', revealed who is her favourite co-stars amongst all, to which she sweetly replied, 'Shakti Kapoor'.

Interestingly, Shraddha Kapoor, who recently attended the promotional event of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in Indore, was seen having a fun interaction with her fans. The actress, who had a Q&A session with her fans, was asked about who is her favourite co-star and Kapoor between Shahid, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ranbir Kapoor - to which she answered with her father's name - Shakti Kapoor. After that she can heard saying, "Shakti Kapoor kamaal hai".

Her hilarious answer won the audiences hearts and couldn't stop praising her for her witty reply. The fun video from the TJMM Indore promotional event is now going viral on social media.

Shraddha was recently seen in Pune for the promotions of TJMM. One of the most loved actresses in the country, Shraddha enjoys a crazy fan following all across states. On the film front, she also has 'Stree 2' in the pipeline, apart from Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'.