Can't wait! Zeenat Aman to return to silver screen with film 'Bun Tikki', produced by Manish Malhotra

MUMBAI :Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who has been garnering a lot of attention due to her Instagram, will return to the silver screen with Faraz Arif Ansari’s next, Bun Tikki. Last seen in Panipat, she will join actors Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol in the upcoming movie.

Also read -Zeenat Aman: No plan to return to silver screen, but not closing that door either

The plan is to take the movie on floors by November of this year in Himachal Pradesh. The director plans to talk about parenting and gender identity throughout the movie. Abhay Deol will play the role of a father.

As per reports, sources reveal that although Bun Tikki revolves around Abhay and his on-screen son, Shabana and Zeenat form the film’s backbone. Casting for the child is underway. When Faraz approached Zeenat, she loved the script.

She always knew that if she made a comeback, it would be with a story that aligned with her ideas and beliefs. Bun Tikki was just that. She told Faraz she had to be a part of this film as it explores many causes she feels strongly about, the source adds.

They further explain that children have to deal with many issues today, which also play a role in creating their identity as an adult. Often, the onus is on children to behave better and achieve certain goals, but the film places equal responsibility on parents. It celebrates the power of love, kindness and friendship.

Also read - Wow! Veteran actress Zeenat Aman’s social media game is bang on

Manish Malhotra is set to produce the film under the banner Stage 5. The designer wants to focus on lesser-told stories through his production house.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Hungama