Can't wait! Zeenat Aman to return to silver screen with film 'Bun Tikki', produced by Manish Malhotra

The plan is to take the movie on floors by November of this year in Himachal Pradesh. The director plans to talk about parenting and gender identity throughout the movie. Abhay Deol will play the role of a father.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/24/2023 - 18:38
movie_image: 
ZEENAT AMAN

MUMBAI :Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who has been garnering a lot of attention due to her Instagram, will return to the silver screen with Faraz Arif Ansari’s next, Bun Tikki. Last seen in Panipat, she will join actors Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol in the upcoming movie. 

Also read -Zeenat Aman: No plan to return to silver screen, but not closing that door either

The plan is to take the movie on floors by November of this year in Himachal Pradesh. The director plans to talk about parenting and gender identity throughout the movie. Abhay Deol will play the role of a father.

As per reports, sources reveal that although Bun Tikki revolves around Abhay and his on-screen son, Shabana and Zeenat form the film’s backbone. Casting for the child is underway. When Faraz approached Zeenat, she loved the script. 

She always knew that if she made a comeback, it would be with a story that aligned with her ideas and beliefs. Bun Tikki was just that. She told Faraz she had to be a part of this film as it explores many causes she feels strongly about, the source adds. 

They further explain that children have to deal with many issues today, which also play a role in creating their identity as an adult. Often, the onus is on children to behave better and achieve certain goals, but the film places equal responsibility on parents. It celebrates the power of love, kindness and friendship. 

Also read - Wow! Veteran actress Zeenat Aman’s social media game is bang on

Manish Malhotra is set to produce the film under the banner Stage 5. The designer wants to focus on lesser-told stories through his production house.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Hungama 

Zeenat Aman Abhay Deol Shabana Azmi Manish Malhotra Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/24/2023 - 18:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! This is what Sheezan Khan told Abhishek Nigam when the later joined Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul
MUMBAI :Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma...
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya and Jango actor Nirmal Chiraniyan to be seen in Mr. And Mrs. Mahi
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see some great projects are being made and now keeping  the...
Exclusive! Jamtara actor Rohit Kp roped in for ott show Jango
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news coming from the ott, movies and...
Wow! Bigg Boss Season 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana purchases a new home
MUMBAI : Himanshi Khurana is one of the most popular actresses and singers in the Punjabi film industry and she has a...
MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Salman Khan becomes a peacemaker between gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula
MUMBAI : MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Shocking! Esha Gupta gets brutally trolled for her latest bikini photoshoot in support of FIFA women’s world cup
MUMBAI: Actress Esha Gupta is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the acting space, over the...
Recent Stories
Nirmal Chiraniyan
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya and Jango actor Nirmal Chiraniyan to be seen in Mr. And Mrs. Mahi
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nirmal Chiraniyan
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya and Jango actor Nirmal Chiraniyan to be seen in Mr. And Mrs. Mahi
Esha Gupta
Shocking! Esha Gupta gets brutally trolled for her latest bikini photoshoot in support of FIFA women’s world cup
Kartik Aaryan
Wow! Kartik Aaryan to be honored with Rising Global Superstar award at Melbourne
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari
What! Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have their parents’ approval?
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Interesting! Kareena Kapoor Khan no longer a part of Tisca Chopra’s debut directorial, Radhe Apte to play lead
Radhika Apte
Must read! Radhika Apte to lead Tisca Chopra's first feature directorial instead of Kareena Kapoor Khan