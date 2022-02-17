Carbon Copy! Like father like son, Dhanush’s son is just a copy-paste of his father

MUMBAI: Dhanush is presently in Ooty shooting for his next Naane Varuven. Taking some time off the schedule, the versatile actor had some quality time with his son Yathra. The young boy looked like a carbon copy of his dad in the latest still. Dhanush is seen messing with his son's hair in the picture. The post was captioned, “Now, where have I seen this before.

Dhanush is also taking archery lessons for the movie in which he will be playing a dual role. One of the characters will be a spike and goatee-clad youngster, and the other will be a bearded man. The movie deals with the interesting topic of déjà vu. It talks about two lookalikes who feel the effect of the phenomenon.

Dhanush is collaborating with his brother Selvaraghavan after almost a decade for Naane Varuven. Before this, they worked together for films Pudhupettai, Mayakkam Enna, Thulluvadho Illamai, and Kandu Kondein. Indhuja Ravichander will be the female lead in Dhanush’s next. Also, Yogi Babu will be doing a significant character in the film. Other crew of the project includes Om Prakash as the cinematographer and Bhuvana Sunder as editor.

His other projects include Karthick Naren’s action thriller Maaran. Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan as the lead. The music for the film has been composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, while cinematography is handled by Vivekanand Santhosham. Editing has been done by Prasanna G. K. The film is scheduled for an OTT release soon.

