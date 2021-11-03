CAUGHT! Netizens call out Salman Khan for ignoring Iulia Vantur in front of paps at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash

MUMBAI: After having some quiet and intimate Diwali celebrations over the last two years, Bollywood is back to celebrating the festive period in a gung-ho way with lavish celebrations. Amongst the firsts was the Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash held recently.

It was a star-studded affair with many celebrities like Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Aayush Sharma and Ekta Kapoor in attendance, along with Salman Khan and close friend Iulia Vantur. But when the pictures and videos from the event surfaced online, what caught the eye of the netizens was Salman’s unusual behaviour towards Iulia in front of the paparazzi.

Salman wore a black shirt over denims while Iulia looked ethereal in a black checked saree she donned for the bash. The two arrived together at the celebration but instead of waiting for Iulia, Salman dashed to the elevator, after posing for the paparazzi for a minute. Iulia then posed solo for the photographers.

The moment was caught and captured and as soon as it hit the internet, many netizens called out Salman for his ignorant behaviour. While one user commented, “Why does he always embarrass her in front of everyone and why does she keep humiliating herself???”, another user mentioned, “What a non gentleman- leaving his woman behind!”

A third user commented, “His getting her back for last time when she ran off not talking any pictures with him! Woman wake up and do you want fame or self respect!” Another user even called out the Khan family of feeling ashamed of standing next to Iulia.

