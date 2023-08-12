Celebrating Dharmendra's 88th Birthday: 8 Evergreen Movies to Watch

Join the celebration of Bollywood's evergreen actor, Dharmendra, as he turns 88 on December 8. Take a trip down memory lane with a look at some of his iconic movies that continue to be cherished as timeless classics in the world of Hindi cinema.
Dharmendra

MUMBAI : Dharmendra, the timeless Bollywood actor, celebrates his 88th birthday on December 8, 2023. Throughout the years, this veteran star has captivated audiences with his remarkable acting skills and enduring on-screen charisma. His films continue to grace television screens, bringing joy to the masses.

Known as Bollywood's "He-man," Dharmendra dominated the Hindi film industry during the 1970s and 1980s. Beyond his cinematic contributions and impactful dialogues, Dharmendra has also been a newsmaker for his romantic escapades.

As we mark another year in the actor's life, let's turn back the clock and explore 8 of his most iconic films, perfect for celebrating his birthday.

Sholay: A cinematic masterpiece, this iconic film is a must-watch for any Dharmendra fan. His portrayal of Veeru, one of the central characters, remains etched in the memories of audiences.


Anpadh: This heartwarming film narrates the tale of a village boy who falls in love with a city girl, showcasing Dharmendra's versatility as an actor.

The Burning Train: A gripping story of a fire outbreak on a train, Dharmendra takes on the lead role, delivering a compelling performance in this thrilling cinematic experience.

Yaadon Ki Baaraat: Focused on three brothers separated after their parents' murder, this film follows their reunion and quest for vengeance, featuring Dharmendra in a powerful role.


Chupke Chupke: Known for his excellent comic timing, Dharmendra shines in this film as Doctor Parimal Tripathi, making it a must-watch for its humour and charm.

Anupama: Exploring familial relationships, this poignant drama showcases Dharmendra's restrained yet impactful performance, adding depth to the emotional narrative.

Satyakam: A socially relevant film, Dharmendra's portrayal of an idealistic man navigating through a corrupt society earned critical acclaim, highlighting his acting depth.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: In this Karan Johar film, Dharmendra's delightful presence stands out alongside a star-studded cast, including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Shabana Azmi.

Wow! On the occasion of veteran star Dharmendra's birthday, let's take a look at the lesser known facts about him