Wow! Ranveer Singh opens up about working with Dharmendra, calls the experience 'surreal'

MUMBAI : Actor Ranveer Singh who was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus is gearing up for his next release Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Ranveer is working with director Karan Johar for the first time and is also reuniting with his Gully boy co-star Alia Bhatt.

At a recent promotional event, Ranveer Singh shared his experience of working alongside legendary actor Dharmendra in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Also read - Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani posters: While Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous in desi avatar; Ranveer Singh's look offers nothing new

Ranveer Singh was present at an event in Delhi on Tuesday, along with Alia Bhatt to promote his upcoming film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actor opened up about his feelings on collaborating with the cinema icon Dharmendra in the film. Ranveer shared an anecdote from the first day he shot with the veteran actor.

He said that he was taking his moment before the scene started, it was a face-to-face shot with him. He was processing the scene, and they said roll, camera. He looked up to begin the performance and that’s when it hit him that he will be performing in front of the legendary actor.

Ranveer added that he had to very quickly collect himself and perform because action had been called, but he definitely had a moment; it was very very surreal to share screen space with one of the legends of Indian cinema, he added. A huge deal for him because he had grown up watching him, so it was straight out of fantasy.

Singh also said that he had created memories on the sets of the film that he would cherish forever. “What should we say about Dharam ji, he is like a walking talking ball of love, he is all heart, he is so emotional. Now I am remembering that we have really created some memories while making this film which I will always cherish. What a great honor, what a great privilege and what a wonderful thing to have collaborated with such a fine artist.”

Also read - Shocking! The truth about the fees charged by 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' is out, read to know more

At the event, Ranveer and Alia also unveiled the third song Ve Kamleya from the album of Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It is a romantic track sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The music has been composed by Pritam while Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics.

Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is scheduled to release in theaters on July 28, 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla