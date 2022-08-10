Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani posters: While Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous in desi avatar; Ranveer Singh's look offers nothing new, it’s just Ranveer Singh as usual

The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani have released the first look posters of the movie featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Check out the posters below...
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

MUMBAI: Karan Johar celebrates his 51st birthday today. On this special occasion, the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani have released the first look posters of the movie featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Karan Johar is returning as a director after a long gap of seven years, so the expectations from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani are quite high. The posters of the film are catchy, colourful, and have a good vibe in it. However, there’s one thing that doesn’t impress us.

Ranveer Singh’s look in the posters is jazzy which is just what Ranveer is in real life. So, there’s nothing new when it comes to the look of the actor. We aren’t saying that he is looking bad; his fans love him in such avatars, but everyone expected something different.

When it comes to Alia’s look, the actress is seen in a totally desi avatar and that bindi surely enhances her look. It’s not like she hasn’t played a desi girl earlier, but there are elements in her look that make her stand out.

While the posters are getting a good response from the netizens, now we wait for a teaser of the trailer of the film.

Did you like the posters of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani? Let us know in the comments below...

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Well, their first look posters have not been released yet, but we are sure moviegoers are waiting for it.

