Shocking! The truth about the fees charged by 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' is out, read to know more

MUMBAI: Ever since the promo of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani was dropped, the film is garnering good attention from the viewers. Amid the buzz, we are coming across several rumours about the actors’ fees.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are said to be getting a hefty sum. In comparison to the leading duo, veterans like Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra are rumoured about receiving a small amount.

A recent report claims to have knowledge of the remuneration paid to the main actors in Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial. According to that, Ranveer was paid 25 crores, Alia was paid 10 crores and the veteran stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan were paid 1 crore each.

A source close to Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions laughs off these numbers and dismisses these rumoured figures related to the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’s cast.

The source claims that Karan Johar would never insult the veteran actors, each one a legend, by offering them a pittance. The remuneration for Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Amzi is much higher than mentioned. The figures mentioned for Ranveer and Alia is nowhere close. The source claims that these are all made-up figures.

