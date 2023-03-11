Celebrations! This is how Masaba Gupta spent her birthday with her loved ones, writes an emotional note

MUMBAI :Masaba Gupta, Daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta and West Indies Cricketer Vivian Richards, has earned a strong recognition for herself in the Fashion industry as a top notch designer.

Many well-known celebs in the Hindi film industry have worn her outfits. She has also shown her acting skills with her projects like Modern Love Mumbai and Masaba Masaba.

The designer is married to Satyadeep Misra, an actor who has been winning the hearts of fans with his beautiful acting contributions in Hindi films and OTT projects like Tanaav, Mukhbir, and many more.

Other than her image in the industry, the well-known designer has quite a presence on the internet. When it comes to social media platforms, there are people who adore her for her work and look up to her and there are people who love to know about her personal and professional side of life.

Masaba Gupta is active on her Instagram profile where she keeps posting and updating her fans about her work and personal life. Even her fans eagerly wait for more updates from the side of Masaba.

Now, it was Masaba Gupta’s birthday and her fans and family showered her with a lot of love and blessings. Recently, Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram account a picture dump showing how she spent her birthday.

The designer even wrote an emotional note describing her birthday. So let’s check out the post below:

As you can see that Masaba Gupta really had the perfect day and celebrated her birthday with her loved ones.

