Celebrations! Wedding preparations begin as Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal gets engaged, details inside

Amidst her professional commitments, Sharmin Segal got engaged to a diamond merchant in Ahmedabad earlier this year. The engagement ceremony took place in Ahmedabad and is reportedly an arranged match.
MUMBAI:  Sharmin Segal is all set to make her mark on the OTT platform with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming web series, Heeramandi. In addition to this professional endeavour, there is joyous news on the personal front. The actress is engaged and reportedly planning a destination wedding in Italy by the end of 2023. 

According to sources, the couple is planning a destination wedding in Italy by the end of 2023. The wedding is expected to be a grand affair, and preparations are underway to make it a memorable event. However, details of her beau are not yet revealed.

Sharmin Segal, who made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the film Malaal, is all set to make her foray into the digital space with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated web series, Heeramandi. 

The series features an impressive ensemble cast, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Heeramandi, which marks Bhansali's debut in the OTT world, is a drama set in pre-Independence India and explores the lives of courtesans across three generations. With an ensemble cast and Bhansali's artistic vision, the project rides on enormous expectations.

Prior to this, Sharmin impressed audiences with her performance in Atithi Bhooto Bhava (2022), where she starred opposite the talented actor Pratik Gandhi. She has also worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali as an assistant director for movies like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

