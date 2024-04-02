Challenging! ‘It was a tough part to do in the aerial action’ filmmaker Siddharth Anand reflects on the success of 'Fighter'

On January 25, 2024, Siddharth Anand's film Fighter was released in theaters. The film features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and others in essential roles, centers on the Indian Air Force and their successful airstrike on Balakot as retaliation for an attack on Pulwama that claimed the lives of over 70 CRPF jawans.
MUMBAI: Fighter is merely another film by filmmaker Siddharth Anand that furthers his narrative's theme of defending the nation. “We have made a desi picture for our country, the film is very rooted yet very stylized. It is a Hindi movie and it speaks to the lowest common denominator and everybody from the family to the youth to the masses. This film has something for everybody. With this film, I am just hoping for some love from all over,” he shares.

Compared to Indian standards, Siddharth has elevated the action genre with movies like Pathaan and, most recently, Fighter. About this, he says, “You can see car chases, bike chases but if there is no story within that action, then you are generally not engaged. It was a tough part to do in the aerial action. To find the story telling in the action and then obviously executing is another ball game. But yes, to find the story in the action is what I always do in every action film of mine and we don't just get carried away, each beat is crafted so that you are engaged otherwise it feels too long.”

He continues, explaining how much his life has changed since 2023 when he met Pathaan and how it has altered even more now that Fighter has performed well at the box office, “I think, starting with action, I told my team that I wanted a few unique ideas and that's when we come up with some incredible stuff in Pathaan and now we took it a step beyond to what we had done previously. In fact, I even felt saturated as I did everything on the ground, sea and water and that’s when we thought why don’t we take the action to the skies.”

“I think there is nothing called stardom. I believe that any success that I have achieved allows me to make the film I want to. That is the only takeaway I have from stardom. I am a story teller and I tell my stories without any pressures rather just with purity,” he adds.

“When you are a director, you are dictated by the production house, the studio or the actors that we are catering to but if still it allows me to voice and reach out to the audience in terms of what I want to do, that is what stardom is to me,” he concludes.

The film also depicts the outcome of a rival hostage of two Indian Air Force pilots. In Fighter, Anil Kapoor is playing Rocky, Deepika plays Minal Rathore, aka Minni, and Hrithik Roshan plays Shamsher Pathaniya, aka Patty.

