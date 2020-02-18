News

Check out Kartik Aaryan’s favourite co-star

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Feb 2020 08:37 PM

MUMBAI: The heartthrob of the nation Kartik Aaryan is currently seen in Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, opposite Sara Ali Khan.

The film opened to mixed to negative reviews from the critics and the audiences.

Where the movie failed to impressed many, it is being loved by Sartik fans all over, who appreciate the fresh jodi of Bollywood.

Today, Kartik shared a super cute picture of him with a cat and called her his favourite co-star.

The actor wrote, 'Rehearsing lines with my fav costar'.

Kartik has a good line-up of films: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the sequel to the 2007 hit, and Dostana 2.

