Check out this rare throwback picture of Alia Bhatt’s grandmother Shirin Mohammad Ali

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is one of the most versatile actresses of Bollywood.

Ever since her debut, she has impressed the masses with her acting chops be it in character roles such as dramatic, comedy or intense looks. She has been a part of some dynamic projects such as Highway, Dear Zindagi, Udta Punja and few others.

Today we have come across these amazing pictures of Alia Bhatt and her grandmother Shirin Mohammad Ali juxtaposed inside a collage.

Have a look

The fans can't get over this collage of the actress and her grandmother and this picture is getting all the love from the fans all across the social media. No doubt the grandmother of the actress is looking very beautiful in this rare and unseen picture.

What are your views on this collage made by fans, do let us know in the comments section below.

On the waterfront actress Alia Bhatt will be next seen in the movie Gangubai Kathiyawadi, RRR, brahmastra.

