Check out some amazing BTS glimpses from the movie Tiger 3

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie from the Yash Raj Films Spy universe, after Pathaan is the movie Tiger 3.

No doubt we are eagerly looking forward to the movie Tiger 3, not only because of the buzz which is created by the previous movies Ek Tha Tiger and and Tiger Zinda Hai but also because it is going to be a major part of the Spy universe.

As we have seen in the movie Pathaan, superstar Salman Khan made his cameo with his character Tiger, and the same is been promised in the upcoming movie Tiger 3 that Shahrukh Khan will be essaying the character of Pathaan in the film.

No doubt the fans are looking forward to every single detail of the movie Tiger 3, and today let us have a look at some of the amazing BTS pictures directly from the sets of the movie which are indeed grabbing the attention of the fans all over the internet and are increasing the excitement level among the fans.

also read - Naiyo Lagda from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan fails to impress; netizens call Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde 'father and daughter'

No

No doubt every picture which is mentioned above is increasing the excitement level and we really cannot keep calm because we are going to witness two superstars Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan once again in this upcoming action thriller, which will be directed by Maneesh Sharma.

Also we really cannot wait to see our favourite Katrina Kaif who will be seen playing some action sequences in the movie.

The movie also has Emraan Hashmi who will be seen portraying a negative character in the movie.

What are your views on these amazing BTS of the movie Tiger 3 and how excited are you for the movie?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

Tiger 3 will be hitting the big screen in Diwali 2023.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

also read -Naiyo Lagda from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan fails to impress; netizens call Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde 'father and daughter'