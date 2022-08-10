Check out some unseen BTS pictures from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

We have seen and loved the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge which has Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the leading roles and today let us have a look at few unseen BTS pictures.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 06:45
movie_image: 
Check out some unseen BTS pictures from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

MUMBAI:Indeed one of the iconic movies made in the Bollywood industry was Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. It was remembered as the epitome of Romance and the power of Love.

The movie which starred superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role along with the actress Kajol is considered as one of the most talked about and one of the most loved movies of all time.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one such iconic movie in Bollywood which not only has the highest recall value but it is a movie which has been running in few cinema halls till today for 28 years.

No doubt, it is one such movie that whenever it appears on television we would love to see it all over again.

Over the time the movie has been ruling the hearts of millions and have created the space of cult classic.

Well we have seen and loved the glimpses and the scenes which were shown in the movie but today let us have a look at some of the amazing unseen BTS pictures directly from the set of the movie.

ALSO READ – Chintan Sarda on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don 3, “Even if I knew...” – Exclusive

 

No doubt every picture defines the fun element which the makers have gone through during the process of the shooting, indeed these are some amazing unseen BTS pictures which are ruling the hearts of the fans and getting viral all over the internet.


What are your views on these unseen BTS pictures of the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and how will you rate the movie on the scale of 1-10? do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –Aaliya Siddiqui accuses Nawazuddin of rape, 'stealing' her kids; files complaint


 

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge DILWALE DULHANIA LE JAYENGE BTS Shah Rukh Khan Kajol Yash Raj Films Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 06:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Wow! Check out these impressive fashion statements set by Anushka Ranjan
MUMBAI:Last week, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee had hit the big screens and the movie failed to make a...
Spoiler Alert! Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2: Raghav unaware of the fact that Pihu is in love with him
MUMBAI:Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. The show has taken...
Check out some unseen BTS pictures from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
MUMBAI:Indeed one of the iconic movies made in the Bollywood industry was Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. It was...
Spoiler Alert! Ishq Mein Ghayal: Veer and Armaan fight ruthlessly over Eisha
MUMBAI:Colors TV's newest television serial Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, starring Karan Kundrra, Reem Sameer Shaikh and...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Maya emotionally blackmails Anuj; instigates him against Anupama
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Check out some unseen BTS pictures from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Check out some unseen BTS pictures from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Latest Video

Related Stories
Masaba Gupta says her working style hasn't changed 'one bit' after marriage
Masaba Gupta says her working style hasn't changed 'one bit' after marriage
Mrunal Thakur on 'Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe': Wanted to own my body, my dancing skill
Mrunal Thakur on 'Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe': Wanted to own my body, my dancing skill
Rani Mukerji: In Yash uncle's films, women had an equal or better part than men
Rani Mukerji: In Yash uncle's films, women had an equal or better part than men
Lucky Ali on not doing B'wood tracks now, his love for Delhi & bouts of self-doubt
Lucky Ali on not doing B'wood tracks now, his love for Delhi & bouts of self-doubt
Akshay Oberoi can't wait to start working on 'Laal Rang 2'
Akshay Oberoi can't wait to start working on 'Laal Rang 2'
Pia Bajpiee recalls how she continued shooting for 'Lost' when her brother passed away
Pia Bajpiee recalls how she continued shooting for 'Lost' when her brother passed away