Check out some unseen BTS pictures from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

MUMBAI:Indeed one of the iconic movies made in the Bollywood industry was Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. It was remembered as the epitome of Romance and the power of Love.

The movie which starred superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role along with the actress Kajol is considered as one of the most talked about and one of the most loved movies of all time.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one such iconic movie in Bollywood which not only has the highest recall value but it is a movie which has been running in few cinema halls till today for 28 years.

No doubt, it is one such movie that whenever it appears on television we would love to see it all over again.

Over the time the movie has been ruling the hearts of millions and have created the space of cult classic.

Well we have seen and loved the glimpses and the scenes which were shown in the movie but today let us have a look at some of the amazing unseen BTS pictures directly from the set of the movie.

No doubt every picture defines the fun element which the makers have gone through during the process of the shooting, indeed these are some amazing unseen BTS pictures which are ruling the hearts of the fans and getting viral all over the internet.



