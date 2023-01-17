Check out Tabu’s first look as a fierce cop from the Ajay Devgn directorial Bholaa

MUMBAI :Ajay Devgn is one of the biggest actors in today’s day and age. He is all set to start the new year off with a bang, with one of his most challenging action-dramas till date, ‘Bholaa’. This will be his first directorial this year, along with playing the lead role alongside Bollywood actress Tabu. Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. On Tuesday, the actor took to his Twitter handle to share the first look of Tabu in the film.

This is Tabu’s second consecutive film with Ajay Devgn after Drishyam 2’s success. She plays a fierce cop in the movie. Sharing the motion poster and the various looks of the actress, Ajay tweeted, ‘Ek khaaki. Sau shaitaan’. Interestingly, Tabu even played a fierce cop in the movie Kuttey, which was recently released last Friday.

Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster Kaithi, which was released in 2019. It was an action thriller directed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film’s lead was actor Karthi, alongside Narain and Dheena. It was produced by S. R. Prakashbabu and S. R. Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures, and co-produced by Tiruppur Vivek under the banner Vivekananda Pictures.

The story of Bholaa is about a father who will fight with anyone who stands in his way in his journey to reach his young daughter. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 30 March 2023.

