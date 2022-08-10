Check out the fees charged by the cast of the movie Shehzada

From Kartik Aaryan to Kriti Sanon, here is the list of fees charged by the cast of the movie Shehzada.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 12/31/2022 - 17:10
movie_image: 
Check out the fees charge by the cast of the movie Shehzada

MUMBAI : The upcoming movie Shehzada, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the leading role, has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making. The movie is indeed one of the much-awaited movies of the year 2023.

Ever since the announcement video of the movie was released, the fans were eagerly looking forward to the movie and to see Kartik Aaryan in a different avatar once more. Today let us take a look at the reported fees charged by the cast of the movie Shehzada.

Kartik Aayan

The leading man of the movie, Kartik Aaryan will be seen playing a double role of Vivan Singhania and Ashish Awasthi. According to reports, the actor has taken Rs. 20 crores for his character in the movie.

 

Kriti Sanon


Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the character of Jia Sengupta in the movie. Right from the trailer, she has been getting some amazing responses from the fans. Reportedly, she has taken Rs. 5 crores for her character in the movie.
Paresh Rawal

The powerhouse of talent, Paresh Rawal is all set to surprise audiences with his character in this upcoming movie. Reports say that he has taken Rs. 1.5 crore for his character in the movie.

 

ALSO READ –  Celebs who have stepped out for their New Year celebrations

Manisha Koirala

There is no doubt, we are looking forward to seeing the performance of actress Manisha Koirala. She is all set to be seen as one of the pivotal characters in the upcoming movie. Reportedly, she has taken Rs. 1 crore for her character in the movie.

 

Ronit Roy


It is always a treat to watch the acting performance of actor Ronit Roy. According to reports, he has taken Rs. 75 lakhs for his character in the movie.

Sachin Khedekar

Sachin Khedekar has been winning the hearts of the fans over time, with his amazing acting performance. It is being said that he has taken Rs. 40 lakhs for his character in the movie.

Jennifer Winget

Television personality Jennifer Winger is one of the most loved actresses. She is all set to be seen in this upcoming romantic drama. According to reports, she has taken Rs. 45 lakhs for her character in the movie.
Ankur Rathee 


Ankur Rathee has been winning the hearts especially on digital platform with his web series and reportedly, he has taken 20 lakhs for his character in the movie

Well these are a cast of the movie Shehzada along with their reported fees charged by them. What are your views on these numbers and how excited are you for the movie Shehzada, do let us know in the comments section below.
For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – No party is complete without Orry; Here are some of his pictures from Ambani's grand celebration

 

Manisha Koirala Kartik Aaryan Shehzad KRITA SANON Rohit Dhawan Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 12/31/2022 - 17:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Meet Imlie’s Karan Vohra’s new friend from the sets of the show
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and...
Pishachini’s Nyrraa M Banerji has a SPECIAL message for her co-stars, check out
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Pishachini’s Nyrraa M Banerji has a SPECIAL message for her co-stars, check out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes update from your favorite show Pishachini. We know how...
Spoiler Alert! Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Radha’s funny drama, Mohan guides her
MUMBAI: Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is a mature romance based in modern-day...
Spoiler Alert! Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Terrorist gets suspicious about Meet Hooda’s intentions
MUMBAI: In a very short time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and...
Aditya Shukla: I had my work mode on and 2022 just zoomed by leaving happy memories behind… want 2023 to be better workwise, helps me evolve as an artist
MUMBAI :2023 is almost here and the world has gone on a celebratory mode already. After two years of devastating...
Recent Stories
Break through barriers: Mitu’s short but interesting 2023 wish list
Break through barriers: Mitu’s short but interesting 2023 wish list

Latest Video

Related Stories
Break through barriers: Mitu’s short but interesting 2023 wish list
Break through barriers: Mitu’s short but interesting 2023 wish list
Check out the list of bodyguards of our favourite stars
Check out the list of bodyguards of our favourite stars
Year Ender 2022! Mrunal Thakur, Tamanna Bhatia check out the names who made bikini debuts in this year
Year Ender 2022! Mrunal Thakur to Tamanna Bhatia, check out the names who made their bikini debuts this year
Celebs who have stepped out for the New Year celebration
Celebs who have stepped out for their New Year celebrations
No party is complete without Orry, here are his pictures from Ambani's grand celebration
No party is complete without Orry; Here are some of his pictures from Ambani's grand celebration
"Where are her clothes, what is this fashion" Karishma Kapoor's daughter Samaira Kapoor gets trolled
“Where are her clothes, what is this fashion” - Karishma Kapoor's daughter Samaira Kapoor gets trolled