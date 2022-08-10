Check out the fees charged by the cast of the movie Shehzada

MUMBAI : The upcoming movie Shehzada, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the leading role, has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making. The movie is indeed one of the much-awaited movies of the year 2023.

Ever since the announcement video of the movie was released, the fans were eagerly looking forward to the movie and to see Kartik Aaryan in a different avatar once more. Today let us take a look at the reported fees charged by the cast of the movie Shehzada.

Kartik Aayan

The leading man of the movie, Kartik Aaryan will be seen playing a double role of Vivan Singhania and Ashish Awasthi. According to reports, the actor has taken Rs. 20 crores for his character in the movie.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the character of Jia Sengupta in the movie. Right from the trailer, she has been getting some amazing responses from the fans. Reportedly, she has taken Rs. 5 crores for her character in the movie.

The powerhouse of talent, Paresh Rawal is all set to surprise audiences with his character in this upcoming movie. Reports say that he has taken Rs. 1.5 crore for his character in the movie.

There is no doubt, we are looking forward to seeing the performance of actress Manisha Koirala. She is all set to be seen as one of the pivotal characters in the upcoming movie. Reportedly, she has taken Rs. 1 crore for her character in the movie.

Ronit Roy

It is always a treat to watch the acting performance of actor Ronit Roy. According to reports, he has taken Rs. 75 lakhs for his character in the movie.

Sachin Khedekar

Sachin Khedekar has been winning the hearts of the fans over time, with his amazing acting performance. It is being said that he has taken Rs. 40 lakhs for his character in the movie.

Jennifer Winget

Television personality Jennifer Winger is one of the most loved actresses. She is all set to be seen in this upcoming romantic drama. According to reports, she has taken Rs. 45 lakhs for her character in the movie.

Ankur Rathee

Ankur Rathee has been winning the hearts especially on digital platform with his web series and reportedly, he has taken 20 lakhs for his character in the movie

Well these are a cast of the movie Shehzada along with their reported fees charged by them. What are your views on these numbers and how excited are you for the movie Shehzada, do let us know in the comments section below.

