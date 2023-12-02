Check out the first glimpses of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Mumbai reception ceremony

MUMBAI :One of the most loved couples – Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani – who had tied the knot on the 7th of February at Jaisalmer, is all set to hold a grand reception party in Mumbai today.

This grand reception is being held for all of their Bollywood friends, and we can expect many big names like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and Rakul Preet Singh among others, who are expected to attend the big Bollywood party.

The ceremony is happening at Mumbai's St. Regis, and fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing even the smallest glimpse of the ceremony. Now videos of the decor of the ceremony doing the rounds on the internet. Take a look.

No doubt, the decorations are looking really beautiful and even Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s initials have been placed. We can also see Mukesh Ambani's security dog making a strict inspection of the venue, as even he is expected to attend the ceremony.

Indeed, we are eagerly looking forward to every single glimpse of the actors who will be attending this grand celebration. What are your views on this beautiful setup for the reception in Mumbai? What are your views on the beautiful jodi – Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani? Do let us know in the comments section below.

