Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur starrer Tiku Weds Sheru

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur will be seen together in the movie Tiku Weds Sheru. The movie is produced by Kangana Ranaut and directed by Sai Kabir. Check out some BTS pictures from the sets below...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/20/2023 - 15:07
MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut is one of the most talented actresses we have in Bollywood. But well, she is also a producer, and her next production venture is Tiku Weds Sheru which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles.

The movie is directed by Sai Kabir and it had started rolling in Mumbai in November 2021. The movie was wrapped by February 2022, and apart from Mumbai, it was shot in Bhopal. Well, as a producer, Kangana visited the sets multiple times and on her social media posted many BTS pictures. Check out some behind the pictures of Tiku Weds Sheru below...

Tiku Weds Sheru will be getting an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video, but till now, the release date is not yet announced. When the film was officially announced, it had become the talk of the town as the age-gap between the lead pair, Nawaz and Avneet, is quite huge. There’s an age gap of 27 years between them, but let’s see if the age gap is something that is required for the script or not.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut mortgaged her properties while making 'Emergency'

Avneet has been a part of many TV shows and has also done movies as child artist, but Tiku Weds Sheru will mark her debut as a lead. Earlier, the film was slated to release in theatres, but last year, it was announced that it will come on OTT.

Are you excited about Tiku Weds Sheru? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui says Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help in Dubai is being flown to India, hoping she unites with her family

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

