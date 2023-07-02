Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bheed

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bheed is all set to release on 24th March 2023. It is directed by Anubhav Sinha and here are some BTS pictures from the sets of the film.
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bheed

MUMBAI :Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar were seen together on the big screen in Badhaai Do. The film was one of the first releases post pandemic, and unfortunately, had failed to make a mark at the box office. The two have once again teamed up for Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed which is all set to release on 24th March 2023.

It is expected that like Sinha’s last few releases Mulk, Thappad, and Anek, Bheed will also have a strong message. While sharing the release date, Bhumi had posted, “Presenting #Bheed, a social drama, shedding light on the dichotomy and complexities through the toughest times our country faced! Releasing in cinemas on 24th March, 2023.”

The shooting of Bheed took place in Lucknow and it started in October 2021. The shooting was wrapped by January 2022. Bheed also stars Dia Mirza in a pivotal role. She had played an important role in Thappad as well.

Also Read:  Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed' is set in the backdrop of 2020 nationwide lockdown

Well, Bhumi, Rajkummar, and Dia have shared many behind the scenes pictures from the sets of Bheed. Check out the pictures below...

Badhaai Do was a romantic-comedy set against the backdrop of LGBTQ+, and Bheed is a social drama. So, it will be interesting to see Rajkummar and Bhumi in a totally different film from what they did last.

Bheed is an important film for Rajkummar, Bhumi, and Anubhav Sinha as post pandemic their respective films have not been able to make a mark at the box office.

Also Read:  As she wraps up shoot for 'Sri', Jyothika says she's a huge fan of Rajkummar Rao

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 16:44

Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bheed
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bheed

