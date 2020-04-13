Check out who just questioned Karan Johar’s hygiene!

MUMBAI: Karan Johar, often informally referred to as KJo, is an Indian film director, producer, screenwriter, costume designer, actor, and television personality who works in Hindi films. He is the son of Hiroo and Yash Johar. A close friend of Shahrukh Khan, he assisted Yash Chopra's Yash Raj Films during the early days of his career, making his directorial debut with the mega-hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). He is one of the most high-profile directors in Bollywood.

Those following Karan on Instagram might well be aware of #LockdownWithJohars, where Karan’s kids, Yash and Roohi, brutally dismiss him for almost everything. Right from his fashion choices to his films, these two have not left anything untrolled. In the latest episode, his kids have questioned his hygiene.

Have a look.

In this hilarious video, we see that Yash and Roohi have raided Karan's shower area. They push their dad to have a bath as 'he is dirty'!

These cute munchkins and their antics will surely bring a smile on your face.

What did you think of the clip? Tell us in the comments below.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Karan is all set to wear the director's hat once again for his next project 'Takht'. The period drama stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles.

