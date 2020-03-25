Check out who Kirti Kulhari is a fan of in reel and real life!

MUMBAI: Kirti Kulhari has impressed the audience with her amazing performances in movies like Indu Sarkar, Mission Mangal, Uri – The Surgical Strike, and many others. The actress garnered lots of love and appreciation for each role she played.

She has largely been seen playing women-oriented roles in her movies and gives out strong messages through them.

In a recent interview with TellyChakkar, the diva was asked about her forthcoming series Four More Shots Season 2. Given that she is playing such amazing and strong characters on screen, whom does she follow in real life? Who motivates her?

She said, 'Normally, I do not have any one specifically who inspires me a lot, but to name one, I would say Vidya Balan. She is the one who inspires me to work more, and she is the one whom I look up to...not only for the versatile actress she is but also the person she is in real life. She is very loving and very caring. You will surely be taken care of when she is around you, and you can learn many things from her.'

Kirti and Vidya worked together in Mission Mangal, which was a massive hit at the box office.

On the work note, Kirti will next be seen in Four More Shots Season 2 and a movie titled The Girl on the Train with Parineeti Chopra.