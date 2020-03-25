News

Check out who Kirti Kulhari is a fan of in reel and real life!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Mar 2020 04:38 PM

MUMBAI: Kirti Kulhari has impressed the audience with her amazing performances in movies like Indu Sarkar, Mission Mangal, Uri – The Surgical Strike, and many others. The actress garnered lots of love and appreciation for each role she played.

She has largely been seen playing women-oriented roles in her movies and gives out strong messages through them.

In a recent interview with TellyChakkar, the diva was asked about her forthcoming series Four More Shots Season 2. Given that she is playing such amazing and strong characters on screen, whom does she follow in real life? Who motivates her?

She said, 'Normally, I do not have any one specifically who inspires me a lot, but to name one, I would say Vidya Balan. She is the one who inspires me to work more, and she is the one whom I look up to...not only for the versatile actress she is but also the person she is in real life. She is very loving and very caring. You will surely be taken care of when she is around you, and you can learn many things from her.'

Kirti and Vidya worked together in Mission Mangal, which was a massive hit at the box office.

On the work note, Kirti will next be seen in Four More Shots Season 2 and a movie titled The Girl on the Train with Parineeti Chopra.

Tags Kirti Kulhari Mission Mangal Indu Sarkar URI – the Surgical Strike Four More Shots Season 2 The Girl Parineeti Chopra TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and Kanika Mann turns red carpet hosts for Zee Cine Awards

In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene with Dharmendra on Li'l Champs

In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here