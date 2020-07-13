'Cocktail' ladies Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty celebrate 8 years

MUMBAI: The rom-com "Cocktail" released eight years ago on this day, and the film's heroines Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty took to social media to celebrate the occasion.

Deepika shared a video collage on Instagram comprising the film's songs and highlight scenes featuring co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Diana, besides a few hilarious 'behind the scenes' moments from the shoot.

"Often I'm asked if there is a moment I would like to relive...The answer is YES! #8YearsOfCocktail," captioned the actress.

Diana, who made her Bollywood debut with the film, shared a similar video on Instagram, and wrote: "Where it all began... thank you #DineshVijan @homster @deepikapadukone #SaifAliKhan @boman_irani #DimpleKapadia for giving me one of the best experiences of my life. #8YearsOfCocktail."

Directed by Homi Adajania, "Cocktail" (2012) stars Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Randeep Hooda and Dimple Kapadia.

