Commendable! No birthday celebrations for Hrithik Roshan amid the rising Covid 19 cases

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan turns 48 this year. But it seems like this year his fans will not get his glimpse. As every year, the actor comes out of his building and greets his fans who come all over to wish him. The Krrish star even cuts the cake for the media with an interaction. But this year nothing sort of that will happen.

A close sour e informs, " Hrithik Roshan will not be celebrating his birthday this year. There is a high rise in Covid and the state is already in partial lockdown and so the actor has no plans to celebrate".

In fact, Hrithik Roshan's entire building is quarantined due to Nadiadwala's family being positive for covid 19. The actor is staying under the quarantine building and he won't even have a low-key birthday celebration.

Hrithik and his family members might just do a small celebration among themselves. Hrithik has always been a very responsible citizen and even at this difficult time he has urged all his fans to take utmost care of themselves in this covid rise.

The actor will be seen next in Fighter along with Deepika Padukone. This will be the first time they will be seen together and their fans are already going gaga over them.

Credit: BollywoodLife