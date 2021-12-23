Fabulous! THIS Hollywood actress is soon to make her debut with superstar Hrithik Roshan

MUMBAI: If rumours are to be believed, then Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan is more likely to work with Hollywood actress Samantha Lockwood. Amid the buzz that is surfacing the internet, Samantha has recently shared a few photos with the ‘Dhoom 2’ actor. Reports are now rife that the two actors are coming together for a film.

Samantha took to her Instagram handle to share pictures with the Bollywood superstar. While in one photo they are seen striking a pose for the camera, in another one they are seen lost in a conversation. In the third picture, Samantha is seen flexing her muscles for the camera.

Dressed in a pink printed poncho and black pants, Samantha looked stunning as ever. Hrithik, on the other hand, looked dashing in a plain white t-shirt and grey joggers. Samantha captioned the post, ‘Fun to meet this actor who also comes from a movie family, loves action and Hawaii … superstar @hrithikroshan #shaka #hrithikroshan #hawaiivibes #bollywoodstar #bollywood’

Samantha has projects like ‘Shoot the Hero’ and ‘Hawaii Five-0’ to her credit.

