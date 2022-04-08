Confirmed! Ishaan Khatter bags role in filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa

Ishaan Khatter who will be next seen in Phone Bhoot co-starring Katrina Kaif has been roped in for filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa that features Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa has been making headlines for a long time now because of its ensemble cast - Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. If recent reports are to be believed, Ishaan Khattar has also been roped in for the movie. Ishaan will be the male lead in the movie.

“It’s been a while since Ishaan came onboard for the project, and they are waiting for the right time to make the official announcement. It’s an important role. Meanwhile, full-fledged pre-production work will start next year, closer to the filming date,” the source claimed.

This comes just a few days after Alia Bhatt shared an update about the movie and addressed the rumours that the film has been shelved as of now. “It’s happening! We will go on floors next year. Of course, we can not go on the floor this year (indicating her pregnancy). We ain’t letting that film go. We are fighting for it and we are all too excited about it. It’s going to be quite massive and we can’t wait," she said during a recent media interaction.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter will also be seen in Phone Bhoot along with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Credit: News 18

